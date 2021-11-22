New Delhi: Bihar Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday inaugurated Bihar Pavilion at the International Trade Fair in New Delhi. He also participated in the Bihar Diwas being celebrated at the trade fair and inspected all the stalls.

While inaugurating the Bihar Pavilion at the international trade fair, Hussain said, industries have been set up in Bihar. Investors are coming to the state. The state government is coming with the Textile Policy. Bihar was ahead in attracting investment during the Covid period. We received investment proposals of more than Rs 34,000 crores. The maximum employment was provided in the state during the pandemic."

A total of 41 stalls have been set up in the Bihar Pavilion, out of which 21 stalls sell handicrafts while 20 others offer handloom products. A Madhubani painting drawn by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi based on the life of Goddess Sita worth Rs 1.5 lakh is drawing eyeballs of the visitors.

Mouthwatering Litchi juice, Thekua is attracting foodies in big numbers, while Bhagalpur silk sarees, Jute art, Silk Baban Buti Saree of Nalanda, Tikuli art of Patna have also turned out big attractions. The products range is between Rs 100 to 300 and surely pocket-friendly.

A separate stall for delicacy like Litti Chokha of Bihar is set up in the food court and is drawing food lovers.

On the other hand, the essence of Jaggery laddus, mushroom pickles containing Giloy of Rohtas has captivated visitors. People are also spending big on Pusa Madhu of Samastipur.

Meanwhile, people are also enjoying the live performance of the state award winner Najda Khatoon in Sikki Art, Manoj Pandit in Manjusha Art and Jagdish Pandit in Terracotta.

The entrance wall of the Bihar mandap has been decorated with Mithila paintings which are eye-catchy. More than 10 artists are involved in showcasing delightful art works under the leadership of Mamta Jha and Saroj Jha from Bihar's Mithila, who has been honoured with a state award.

Cultural programs will also be organized in the evenings during the celebration of Bihar Day, in which performances will be given by well-known artists from Bihar.

