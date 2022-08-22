Patna : A total of 13 accused have been arrested in connection with stone-pelting at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday. This was disclosed by Patna SSP on Monday. A day before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's visit to Gaya, an unruly mob had pelted stones on his motorcade in Patna. Visuals from the city displayed at least two cars in the motorcade being smashed with rocks as well as sticks by miscreants. The vandalism occurred near Sohgi village under Sampatchak block near Gaurichak police station in the city.

Details awaited