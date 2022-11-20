Gopalganj (Bihar): Seven people from Bihar's Gopalganj who had gone to work as labourers in Kashmir have returned home following the militant attack on their colleagues earlier this month.

On November 3, militants shot at and grievously injured two migrant workers in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. They were shot at a private school where they were working.

Bhikhu alias Raju Ram, a resident of Mashanthana village of Jadopur Dukhharan Panchayat of Gopalganj Sadar block, was grievously injured while Bahadur Thapa, a Nepali citizen, succumbed to his injuries several days later.

After the incident, the labourers were kept under strict security cover by the local administration in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the intervention from JDU MP Dr. Alok Kumar Suman, the villagers were able to return home. They said they will make arrangements for livelihood in their home state.

The MP had written a letter to the Home Department following the request made by the family members of the workers. After this, the army took all the laborers out of Anantnag district and sent them home.

"The Bihar government is continuously working for their employment and providing them work. Now, these laborers will get work at home. They will not need to go to such zones," Dr Suman said.