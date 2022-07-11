Gaya: It looks like, the security forces have thwarted the murderous plan of Naxalites in Bihar's Gaya. During the search operation on Monday, a large number of explosives have been recovered from the Anjanwa hill area of ​​the Madanpur police station area. During this, 150 pieces of IED, generator, HP laser printer, stabilizer petrol, and food items were seized. However, officials are refusing to confirm this. Further action and search operations are still on.

According to information received from sources, security forces conducted a search operation in the mountain and forest areas of Chhakarbandha and Madanpur police station area of ​​the Gaya-Aurangabad district border. During this, a series of IEDs were found in many places. The IEDs were placed in a planned manner to cause maximum damage to the Security Forces Squadron (SFS).

A large number of explosives have been recovered from the hideout of the Naxalites. In this operation, one generator with 150 pieces IED, one printer canon, cartridges, one big size stapler, two expansion boards, 50 meters Flexi wire, two liters of petrol, and many kilograms of food items have also been found.

It is worth noting that in recent days, the influence of Naxalites in the border Naxal-affected areas of ​​Gaya and Aurangabad has reduced, in view of which the banned CPI Maoists are trying to establish their supremacy again. For which they want to carry out some big event. This is the reason why these Naxalites are trying to target the security forces. However, their conspiracy has been foiled by the security forces once again.