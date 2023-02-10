Patna: A posse of police personnel have been deployed in a private college in the Maner police station area after goons entered the campus and have been assaulting the girl students and teachers since January 30. A student claimed that around 80 per cent of the students have stopped attending college.

The college administration lodged a complaint against the goons with the police, but the goons scared the college administration by using guns. After the goons increased their dominance on the campus, the police deployed a force with AK 47, AK 56 and INSAS rifles so that the students can be kept safe from the goons.

On January 30, a student alleged that she was molested by the local goons and lodged a complaint with the Maner police station and since then the goon's activity has increased on the campus. The college administration appealed to the ASP and DGP to provide tight security for the students as their presence has been impacting the students' education.

"Hence, some security has been provided, but we need more security so that the college can function without any disturbance. Efforts are being made to bring the girls, who are not attending the college. If the situation continues like this then it will be difficult to run the college," said Kaushal Kishore, one of the members of the college management.