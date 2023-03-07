Patna: Following CBI raids at RJD MP and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's residence in the city on Monday in the land-for-job case, in which party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav remains the main accused, Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Tuesday warned of action if "anything happens" to the veteran politician in the process. Taking to Twitter, Acharya accused the central agency of 'harassing' her father.

"Papa is constantly being harassed. I will not spare anyone if anything happens to them. You are troubling father, it is not right. All this will be remembered. Time is powerful, it has great power. This has to be remembered" she tweeted in Hindi. Acharya further threatened to 'shake up the seat of power in Delhi'.

These people are troubling my father. If this causes even a little bit of bother for him, the seat of power in Delhi will be shaken up. Now the limit of tolerance is being tested, she also noted. The latter donated a kidney to her father back in December, 2022 following advise from doctors back in October, calling for a kidney transplant.

Also read: BJP wants to suppress Opposition voice: Cong on CBI team at Rabri Devi's residence

The land-for-job scam, as the name suggests, refers to allegations of providing railway jobs in exchange for land that surfaced against Lalu when he was the Union Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. The CBI FIR in this regard was registered back in May, 2022 and names the former chief minister, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, as well as 12 others. All the accused are set to appear before a Delhi court on March 15.