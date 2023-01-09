Katihar (Bihar): Eight people including women died on the spot after a speeding truck rammed into an autorickshaw in the Katihar district of Bihar on Monday. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Dighri area of the Kodha Police Station area of the district.

"The mishap took place on national highway NH 81, about 10 km from the district headquarters, at around 8.30 P.M," Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar. All occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, were killed in the accident. The three-wheeler was hired by a family belonging to a village under Kheriya panchayat, he added.

Official sources said that the autorickshaw was heading to Katihar from Kheria while the truck was going from Katihar to Gedabari. According to eyewitnesses, a truck hit the three-wheeler from behind while trying to overtake and the autorickshaw was dragged along for several meters before the truck sped away.

A large number of locals gathered at the spot and blocked traffic by placing burnt tires on the road to express outrage. District administration officials are trying to pacify the angry protesters and take the bodies for post-mortem before handing these over to family members. Police said they were trying to track down the truck and its driver.