Patna: Ahead of Bihar by-polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday stated that his party will secure victory on Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur assembly seats and will form government in the state.

He made the statement a day before his visit to the Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur assembly constituencies to address the people ahead of by-polls scheduled to be held on October 30 in the state.

The RJD supremo said, "I was still suffering from illness, but the people of Bihar have fascinated me. I felt that they are calling me, so I became healthy. On Oct. 27, I will bow to the people of Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur. We are winning both the seats with a thumping vote. These two seats have great importance and we will form the government. How long will they last with dishonesty?"

Speaking over the alliance with the Congress, the RJD leader said, "now citizens want an option in the national politics. Has anyone helped the Congress party more than us? We want a strong alternative to the BJP and therefore I have always supported Congress in every situation. Congress is the oldest party at the national level."

While speaking over the statement given on Charandas, Lalu said: "small-time leaders" (chhutbhaiya neta) are doing their job.

Lalu also took a jibe at JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar stating that he is worried because RJD is winning the two seats in the upcoming polls.

RJD supremo also applauded his son for handling the party in his absence. "The way Tejashwi handled the party in my absence was beyond my expectations. Along with my son, every party worker worked hard and made RJD the largest party in the previous assembly election," he added.

