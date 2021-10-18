New Delhi: RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Monday took a jibe at the Centre and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the killing of two Bihar residents by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned their silence over the Biharis killings.

He said that the Union government as well as Nitish Kumar are silent over the incident in the valley.

Manoj Jha said, "with their attitude, it seems that they are not worried about the Bihar residents. Does the Centre want Biharis to be murdered like this? Nitish Kumar should bring those Biharis who are still trapped there and feel insecure. Also Rs 10,000 should be given to them every month. They should be sent back only when the situation becomes normal,"

"Those who were killed in the valley were poor people. They migrated from Bihar in search of livelihood," the MP added.

Earlier on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a telephonic conversation with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha over the killing of two people in the valley and took stock of the situation. He also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased.

On Sunday, terrorists killed two Biharis leaving one injured in Kulgam district. With this four Bihari have been murdered in the last eleven days.