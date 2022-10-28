Patna: Amid the ongoing currency-image debate, where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently suggested of having photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday demanded similar incorporation of the image of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on the notes.

The demand was made by RJD state general secretary Arun Kumar. “The way Arvind Kejriwal Ji has raised the issue of using the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to increase the value of Indian currency, RJD demands to incorporate the image of Lalu Prasad Ji and Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji on one side, with another side having Gandhi Ji's image. If this is done, the Indian currency will not go down further,” he noted.

The Delhi CM created a political flutter on Thursday after writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requesting on behalf of all Indians that the picture of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh could be given space on the note alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Aravind Kumar Singh, meanwhile, slammed RJD for the remark. “Indian currency is not the election manifesto of RJD. Someone is demanding Lakshmi Ji and now you people are saying Karpoori Ji and Lalu photos. If at all you people are engaged in sycophancy, you should also demand the photo of Tejashwi Yadav on the Indian currency," Singh noted.

"The people of this country are not fools, we live in a secular country and the place for gods and goddesses is in temples. Mahatma Gandhi Ji's photo is already there. The Government of India takes decisions on such matters. Avoid playing politics with nationalism. This is not family politics and such demands are the height of sycophancy,” he further observed.

Speaking about the issue, Patna-based political expert Dr. Sanjay Kumar expressed his disappointment over the demand of RJD, claiming such demands were nothing but an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, who fought for India's Independence.

"How can someone even think about putting up the image of a person who has been behind bars for years on corruption charges? Such demands are nothing but an insult to the Father of the Nation, who fought for independence throughout his life. The logic given is equally pathetic. The RJD leaders should better think about running the government properly in the state and control law and order," he said.