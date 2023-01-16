Chhapra (Bihar): The flagship flagship Ganga Vilas Cruise - the world's longest 51 day river cruise which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 got stuck on the third day in Bihar's Chhapra due to poor navigability in the river. On Monday after the cruise got stuck because of water deficiency the foreign tourists were brought to the shore through small motor boats and were shown the remains of the archaeological importance of Chirand in the district.

Upon receipt of the information, the SDRF team reached the spot to rescue the tourists through a small boat so that they do not face difficulties in reaching Chirand Saran. “SDRF team is stationed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats,” a senior district official said.

The luxury cruise that has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 in Varanasi. TThe cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

It will make pit-stops to cover the famous Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the Buddhist site of Sarnath; and even Majuli, the largest river island in Assam. The travellers will also visit the Bihar School Of Yoga and Vikramshila University. The cruise will traverse through the Sunderbans in the Bay of Bengal delta, as well as the Kaziranga National Park.

MV Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey. The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.