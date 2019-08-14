Chhapra (Bihar): The country was under the grip of British rule for almost two hundred years and finally got independence on 15 August 1947.

The freedom of India was the result of the long and consistent struggle in many parts of the country in different forms.

The freedom fighters of our country played an extensive role in gaining independence for the country.

Jagdish Singh, a freedom fighter from Bihar's Saran district, was one such hero who played an important role in the war against Britishers.

The stories of the Singh's bravery are quite popular in Saran district.

Facing all kinds of sufferings, he fought bravely against the Britishers.



His son, Ramakant Singh still trembles while recalling the torture inflicted upon his father by the Britishers.

"I am proud of my father's bravery. Britishers tortured my father a lot but still, he did not bow down. The passion for freedom was such that he suffered all kinds of torture and pain without breaking down," said Ramakant.

Ramakant further said that his father had joined the freedom movement on August 17, 1942, the day when great freedom fighter Mahendra Nath Singh, resident of Sitab Diara, had taken the field against the British rule.

"Thousands of fighters had set Chhapra's Manjhi police station, post office and railway station on fire. At the same time, traffic was disrupted by uprooting the Manjhi-Ballia railway line," added Ramakant.

Jagdish Singh went underground after this incident and kept on taking Britishers for about a year.

However, a year later, the police had arrested him. Jagdish Singh had to stay in Chapra jail for a year and had to go through a lot of torture in the jail.

It has been almost seven decades since India gained Independence and the country has progressed at a faster pace.

If these freedom fighters had not contributed in the freedom struggle, the current situation of the country would have been different.

We are independent and free today only because of the efforts and sacrifices made by our country's freedom fighters.