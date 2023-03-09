Patna: The Centre has accorded Y plus security cover to Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal chief Upendra Kushwaha. Following a prolonged conflict with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha launched his outfit last month. Kushwaha's additional security cover came a few days after the Centre upgraded the security covers of Vikashheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan. A Y plus security comprises 11 personnel, including two to four commandos and a policeman.

After forming the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, Kushwaha started touring Bihar under 'Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra' where he spoke about the failures of the Bihar government. The first phase of the yatra ended on March 6. He went to Delhi after that. His next phase of the yatra will commence from March 15 and now he will get the additional security cover. Earlier, while touring Bihar, Kushwaha expressed concern over his safety. The IB had also submitted a report in this connection. Following this, his security was reviewed and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y plus security for him.

The additional security covers have raised rumours of Sahni and Kushwaha joining the BJP. Sahni, who was once with the BJP and is currently in an alliance with Nitish Kumar, is learnt to be once again leaning towards the saffron party. Kushwaha, who was in the NDA alliance in 2014, is recently seen publicly applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claiming that there was none in the Opposition to challenge him in the 2024 elections.