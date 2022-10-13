Begusarai: A rare species of two-faced Red Sand Boa snake was found at Ninga village of Sadar block in Bihar's Begusarai district on Wednesday. Later, handed over to the Forest Department on the directive of the District Legal Services Authority. It is learnt that a Red Sand Boa snake was found in a field at Ninga village of Sadar block of the district.

Rare snake found in Bihar's Begusarai

Meanwhile, para-legal volunteers had gone to the village to inform them regarding the upcoming Lok Adalat. While distributing the notices, they saw the people of the village holding a two-faced snake, after which Mukendra Paswan, a para-legal volunteer, informed the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority about the matter.

The DLSA later brought the matter to the notice of the Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Jha. Jha ordered the snake to be presented in front of him safely. On the fiit of the judge, the rare snake was handed over to the forest department.