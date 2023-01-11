"Ramcharitmanas" should be burnt as it spreads hatred : Bihar Edu Minister Chandrashekhar

Patna: In a controversial statement, Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar said that the Hindu scripture "Ramcharitmanas" should be burnt like "Manusmriti" because it "spreads hatred in the society". He made the statements in presence of Bihar's Governor Fagu Chauhan, at the 15th convocation of Nalanda Open University held at Bapu Auditorium in Patna on Wednesday.

“The Ramcharitmanas is a book that spreads hatred in society. It prevents Dalits, backward and women from studying and getting their rights. Manusmriti sowed the seeds of hatred in society. Ramcharitmanas also created hatred in society. And today, Guru Golwalkar's thoughts are spreading hatred in society. Babasaheb Ambedkar burnt Manusmriti because it talks about taking away the rights of Dalits and the underprivileged," the Minister said.

He claimed that the verse in the Ramcharitmanas ‘adham jati me vidya paye, bhayatu yatha dudh pilaye’ means ‘Lower caste people become poisonous after getting an education like snake becomes after drinking milk’.

“Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar… these books spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great,” added Chandrashekhar.