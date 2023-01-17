Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sought to downplay the controversy over Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's disparaging remarks about the Ramcharitmanas', stating that his government does not interfere in the religious practices of anyone. Terming the controversy as "non-sense", Kumar said every person has the right to follow his or her faith.

Interacting with reporters during his Sadbhawana Yatra' in Arwal district, the CM said, In Bihar, we respect all religions and advocate the freedom for all to follow any religion. We do not interfere in the religious practices of anyone. Everyone should respect each other's religion. The JD(U) leader's comment comes two days after one of his party colleagues lashed out at Chandra Shekhar, a leader of the RJD, the largest constituent in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', and asked the state minister to apologise for remarks.

The controversy is all non-sense. Let us not talk about this. I had already spoken to him. (Chandra Shekhar). Even the deputy chief minister has also made it clear that we believe in respecting all religions, Kumar said. The state education minister had ruffled many feathers when he spoke of verses in the Ramcharitmanas', which allegedly promoted discrimination against the lower castes, and ended up comparing the popular version of Ramayana to Bunch of Thoughts' penned by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar. Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had on January 15 blamed BJP's "conspiracy" for the controversy over alleged insult to the Ramcharitmanas' by his cabinet colleague. (PTI)