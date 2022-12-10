Patna: To connect to customers, restaurants come up strange names thereby taking the local fast food market by storm. One Patna restaurateur named his new outlet as 'Rakshas' with tagline 'khao Kumbhkaran ke jaisa' (eat like Kumbhkaran). Interestingly, such unconventional names, though culturally unpalatable, are becoming a hit among the food buffs.

As the names are associated with food, they have been given to the restaurants to attract more and more hungry customers, owners say. 'Bhukkar Baba', 'Roll Mafia', 'Chulha', 'Nansense', 'Portush' and '53' are some of the other restaurants that have cropped up in Patna, jolting the fast food market. Owner of 'Rakshas' restaurant said that he was looking for some unique name for the business which attracts people's attention and which connects with food.

“Our aim was also to enhance the quantity of food, so we named it 'Rakshas'. You will get more quantity and we know that demons used to eat a lot. We also have non-veg items,” Akash said. As for the '53' restaurant, Abish, the owner, said that there were many more names in mind but his friends suggested that having numbers is considered a good omen according to astrology.

'Portush', a restaurant with a French name, means 'everyone has the freedom to eat well'. The owner of the restaurant said that the customers connect with the name as it encourages them to eat good. According to brand expert Himani Mishra, the latest rush for offbeat names for restaurants in Patna is a sign of the new craving for finding a niche name to sell food.

“For example, if someone sells watermelon in a potato market, obviously he will be noticed. People focus more on their personal branding behind keeping such names,” Mishra said.