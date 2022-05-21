Kota: Some time ago, Sonu Kumar, an 11-year-old resident of Nalanda in Bihar, had pleaded before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asked him to make arrangements for further studies. The video of the child went viral on social media, after which many people came forward to help him. After former MP Pappu Yadav, actor Sonu Sood has announced to fulfill the desire of Bihar's Nalanda viral boy Sonu Kumar by getting him admission in Kota's Allen Career Institute.

However, Brijesh Maheshwari, director of Allen Career Institute, clarified through a video on social media that he would bear the expenses of Sonu's education till his dream of becoming an IAS comes true. The director is elated with the child's confidence.

The director further said, "He is talking wonderfully to Nitish Kumar. In his conversation with the CM, it is revealed that his zeal and hunger for studies are amazing. He longs to get an education. Who wouldn't want to teach such a child? I want to teach him a lot as a teacher. Teachers become blessed by teaching such children. Until Sonu becomes an IAS and stands on his feet, Allen Career Institute will help him." Along with this, he has also issued an appeal to the netizens to convey the information to Sonu Kumar.

