Samastipur (Bihar): Unidentified miscreants stole a two-kilometer-long railway line in Bihar's Samastipur district. An FIR was registered regarding the same in the Darbhanga Railway Protection Force post, after which two, including the Security Commissioner of the Railway Division, were suspended.

The Samastipur Railway Board officials said, "a two-kilometer-long railway track from Pandol station to Lohat sugar mill, Madhubani was stolen. After the sugar mill was closed, this railway line was not in use for years. The Railways has suspended two employees, Srinivas, in charge of the Jhanjharpur outpost, and Mukesh Kumar Singh, housekeeping assistant of Madhubani. A departmental inquiry has been set up to nab the accused, the vigilance team is also probing the matter."

Sources said, "The theft was carried out with the help of railway officials. No clue has been found till now, but an investigation in this matter is on to find the accused. An FIR was also registered regarding the railway track theft. After the initial investigation, two railway officials were suspended. The incident came to light on January 24."

Earlier, in a separate case, on January 19, unknown persons, who posed themselves as employees of the service provider, took away a mobile tower in Patna's Sabzibagh locality. The incident came to light during the inspection of mobile towers in Patna's Sabzibagh locality.