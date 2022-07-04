Hyderabad: Exuding confidence over BJP victory in the Assembly polls, which are slated for 2023, former Union Minister and BJP senior leader Radha Mohan Singh pointed out that the Telangana people are with their party as they are fed up with the TRS government. Sharing his recent experience, Singh said that before attending the BJP national executive meeting, leaders were assigned the task to stay in one Assembly constituency of Telangana for two days.

BJP senior leader Radha Mohan Singh spoke on party strategy for upcoming election in Telangana

"During the stay, we interacted with the downtrodden and the way they accepted us has shown their faith in us. The meeting was attended by over 300 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. Later, the PM addressed a public meeting and sought their blessings for BJP in the future."

Talking about their party strategy for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, Radha Mohan Singh said, "Our team have been camping here and they are interacting with the people. They are meeting them to understand their problems and why their problem has not been addressed so far by the TRS government. Being a leader of the largest party in the world, every senior leader spends 48 hours in one Assembly constituency each. During their stay, they go around and interact with people to know about their expectations from the government. The party is known for nurturing good leaders so Telangana people are looking at us with great expectations."

He reiterated that BJP is consisting of good leaders and they are working under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. "We have a strong team, who has been working in the state. In this backdrop, I can say that party will win the Assembly polls in Telangana and this would pave the way for BJP to make roads into Telangana."