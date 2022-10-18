Patna: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing 'Jan Suraj Yatra', claiming the price of gas cylinders would touch Rs 2,000 in the event of Modi's resurgence to power in 2024.

“You all have given your vote to Modi Ji. People voted aggressively in his favour. Every family member voted for Modi Ji and he became Prime Minister. I had only written the slogan 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi'.

Now, every household is getting a gas cylinder for Rs 1,350. Aren't you paying this much for the gas cylinder? You have not woken up yet, give him a vote once more and the price will be Rs 2,000 for a gas cylinder. Then you people will understand,” Kishor said at a public event in Narkatiaganj in the state's West Champaran district.

While cooking gas prices differ based on states, in Bihar, the price for a 5 kg cylinder is Rs 423.50, and Rs 1,151 for a 14.2 kg one. A 10 kg composite cylinder, meanwhile, costs Rs 826. As far as commercial cylinder price is concerned it is available at Rs 2110.05 for 19 kg and Rs 5269.50 for 47 Kg.

Also read: PK completes 100 km in Padayatra, his findings are 'migration and pathetic roads'

The padayatra, which kicked off from Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa, West Champaran on October 2, is set to cover 3,500 km throughout Bihar and is expected to take about one and a half years till completion.

Notably, PK has repeatedly urged people of the state to not vote for popular, entrenched political leaders such as Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and instead use their electoral freedom for the future of their children.

“When I ask people why they are voting for Nitish and Lalu if they are not working, they claim that they do not have any other option except voting for them. Will the people from Kerala come to Bihar to create an alternative? We all have to create an alternative over here and for that, I have launched this padyatra,” Kishore said.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav to appear in CBI court in IRCTC case

He also took to task Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over his educational qualification. “These politicians will not think about the future of your children. Laluji is a politician and he is only thinking about his own child. He is 10th failed despite his father wanting him to make him CM of Bihar," Kishor observed.

"He can become Chief Minister if all of you vote in his favour. He can become CM even though he failed 10th. I have no problem with that. My only concern is the people. The son of Lalu can become CM even though he is 10th failed but your children, who have completed BA and MA degrees, are not getting even the job of a peon,” he asserted.