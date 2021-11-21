Vaishali: Police have recovered nine country-made bombs from a village in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday. The recovery of the explosive devices has created a panic situation among the villagers.

The incident came to light when one of the villagers noticed a bag full of country-made explosive devices in the field. After noticing it, the villager informed the police which reached the spot and took the bag under its custody. Later, the police defused the bombs by keeping them in water.

Mahnar, Police Station in-charge, Manoj Kumar said, "Police have recovered the nine explosive devices wrapped in twine. An expert team has been called in to investigate the matter. The experts will disclose the intensity of the explosives."

People of the village are scared as the Mahnar police station areas where the incident happened falls under Naxalite zone. However, the major Naxal activities have not been reported in the past few years.

The police had also arrested Naxalites from many areas and have sent them to jail. Apart from this, many Naxalites of these areas have been brought back to the mainstream through awareness campaigns and proper education.

Read: Three arrested, tiffin bomb recovered in Ferozepur of Punjab