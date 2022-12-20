Patna: Police on Monday recovered branded foreign liquor worth lakhs of rupees from a paddy godown located at Moriawan village in the Bikram subdivision of Bihar's Patna district. ASP Awadhesh Saroj Dixit said, "On Monday night, SI Mithlesh Kumar of Bikram police station found a car in a suspicious condition at Moriawan village, at some distance from a paddy godown. The police checked the car and a total of 17 cartons of foreign liquor were recovered from it. They also checked the paddy godown where about 900 cartons of foreign liquor were kept hidden. A total of 917 foreign cartons were seized." Godown owner Raj Kumar told the police that he had made an agreement with Pushkar, a resident of Painapur village of Bikram, in the name of his wife, to store paddy. "I made an agreement in the name of my wife with Pushkar to store paddy," said Raj Kumar.

"The paddy godown of Raj Kumar was searched from where about 900 cartons of foreign liquor containing about 8000 litres of liquor were found. Police launched a man-hunt to nab Pushkar. The market value of the seized foreign liquor has been estimated at Rs 40 lakhs," said Awadhesh Saroj Dixit, Paliganj ASP.