Vaishali (Bihar): Police in Bihar recovered 140 cartons of illegal liquor stored in a government school in Vaishali district. As per the inputs received, the incident took place in Sansaro Ramrati High School located in Khanjanchak Vrindavan village of Lalganj police station area of ​​the district.

The liquor mafia broke the lock of the school room to keep the liquor. They then used their own lock so that no one could open it. Meanwhile, the school orderly Adeshpal arrived in the morning and found that the schoolroom was being used to store liquor.

Adeshpal informed the headmaster who then informed the local village head and others as soon as he reached the school. Soon police reached the spot and recovered a total of 140 cartons from the classroom. "Based on the information, the school was locked here. The liquor traders broke the lock and stored the liquor," said Brajesh Kumar, Sub Inspector Lalganj Police Station. Further investigation in the matter is underway.