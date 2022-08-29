Darbhanga: A police personnel, while he went to clear the encroachment, was attacked and killed by villagers from Nehra village of Manigachhi police station area of Bihar's Darbhanga district.

The deceased Tej Narayan Singh, the driver of the police posted in the Biraul Riot Control Force, died due to injuries sustained in the attack during the removal of encroachments. The incident took place when the police had gone to remove the encroachment on the instructions of the High Court on the road turn leading to Tarauni of Nehra on Sakri Dharora Road.

In relation to the incident, it is being told that in Nehra OP area under Manigachi, the encroachers pelted stones heavily on the police. During this raiding, police driver Tej Narayan Singh, who was posted in the riot control force in Biraul, came under the stones of miscreants. He was admitted to DMCH for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

"This incident is very unfortunate. While removing the encroachment in Nehra, stones were pelted on him. He was severely injured and died in the hospital. Financial help will be given to the bereaved family at the Sangh and government level," said Raju Singh, President, Police Association Darbhanga