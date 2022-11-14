Patna: In a significant development, the majority of people at a mega convention in Bihar's West Champaran district have voted in favour of Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraj movement to become a political party, sources said. Thousands of people from 18 blocks of the West Champaran district of Bihar participated in the meeting on the 43rd day of the district convention 'Jan Suraj Padyatra' in Bettiah on Monday.

The meeting was organised at MJK College, Bettiah where voting was held during the General Assembly on the formation of the Jan Suraj political party. According to sources, a total of 2,887 people took part in the voting, out of which 2,808 people voted in favour of Jan Suraj Abhiyan becoming a political party while a meagre 89 people voted against it.

On the occasion, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who has undertaken the padayatra (foot march) as part of his Jan Suraaj movement that will cover the entire state of Bihar in a span of about one-and-a-half years, kept forward his points about the vision of Jan Suraj. Kishor while addressing the people said, "My dream is not to become the Chief Minister of Bihar, my dream is to have such a Bihar in my life where I can see people from Mumbai, Gujarat come for work. People are saying that you have taken up a very difficult task, how will it be possible”.

“There is so much caste, muscle power and money in Bihar. But let me tell you that we have not come here just to fight. We have come here to fight and win,” he added. Kishore said the Jan Suraj will triumph over both the BJP as well as the Grand Alliance in Bihar in the coming years. While acknowledging PM Modi's influence in Bihar politics, Kishor said that people should get out of Modi's politics.

“The jungle rule should not be allowed to return in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has created a new jungle rule of bureaucracy, which also has to be ended,” he added. Slamming the incumbent Bihar government over the unemployment scenario in the state, Kishor said he will strive to create jobs if his party comes to power.