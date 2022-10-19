Bhagalpur: Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Kumar has been embroiled in controversies over his statement that raised questions on Hindu beliefs and has even issued a message to prove it through arguments. Lalan Kumar in his statement said, "Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, so are they not rich? They do not even worship Saraswati, aren't they scholars?" Describing his statement as anti-Hindu, people created a ruckus by burning an effigy of the MLA.

Seeing the ruckus increasing, the MLA said people of opposition are turning it into a controversy to defame him. He further said, "It is believed that Bajrang Bali is a deity with power and bestows strength. So if Muslims or Christians don't worship Bajrang Bali, then where do they get the power from? When their thoughts will be scientific, they will also say like me."