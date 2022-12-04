Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took remand of Arman Malik and retired inspector Jalaluuddin in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case till December 8. Two other accused Athar Parvez and advocate Naruuddin Jangi are in the remand of the NIA. Danish alias Tahir aka Margub, the accused in another case has also been taken into remand.

All three are being questioned. The permission has been granted by the Special Judge of Patna (NIA) Gurvinder Singh Malhotra. According to sources, Margoob Ahmed alias Tahir, who was involved in anti-national activities under the Pakistani terrorist organization Ghazwa-e-Hind, and was lodged in the Beur Jail in the capital Patna was being taken by NIA into remand. The NIA has been given time till December 5 to interrogate Margoob Ahmed.

According to sources, anti-national, inflammatory, objectionable and illegal material has been received from the Gajwa-e-Hind WhatsApp group. Many people from many countries, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, were connected in this WhatsApp group. Bihar ATS arrested Mohammad Danish on July 14 on charges of involvement in anti-India activities. Somewhere he is said to be connected with Ghazwa-e-Hind of Pakistan, which is now being investigated by the NIA.