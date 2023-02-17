Khagaria (Bihar): A 17-year-old sustained severe injury after four phone snatchers stole his mobile and shot at him on a moving train at Bihar's Imli station. The victim, Nayan Kumar, was rushed to the Khagaria Hospital for treatment. He said, "The train was running between Bakhri and Salona and the miscreants boarded the train and spoke to me normally initially, but later they shot at me and snatched the mobile near Imli station."

The co-passengers informed the police and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. A police officer said that the victim hails from Fatehpur village in Samastipur district and he was heading to Kishanganj. The victim protested against the phone snatchers and then they shot at him and fled the spot. The GRP immediately launched an investigation, but they refused to speak to the media persons. The victim's health condition is said to be stable now and the doctors claimed that he will be discharged soon.

Earlier, a 24-year-old man died after he slipped off a moving train in an attempt to take back his mobile phone from an unidentified phone snatcher. The Korrukupet railway police after a primary investigation arrested two accused identified as Vijayakumar (19) and Vijay (19) from Ambedkar Nagar Railway Colony in Korrukupet. The police said that the deceased, Roni, along with his cousin Asarab Sheik (24), were sitting near the gate of the S4 compartment of the Coromandel Express. When the train reached Basin Bridge railway station, a youth standing on the track hit Roni's hand so that his phone falls and he can run away with it.

In an attempt to take back the phone, Roni slipped and fell from the train and sustained severe head injuries. Police rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem also a probe has started into the matter, police said.