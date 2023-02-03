Khagaria (Bihar): The Health Department in Bihar's Khagaria hogged limelight for the wrong reasons, as a Public Health Centre in-charge in the Sadar block of the district was caught enjoying a face massage from his female Community Health Officer at the office. The video of the incident went viral on social media, putting a question mark on the dignity of the department. The PHC in charge, identified as Dr. Krishna Kumar, is absconding after the video came to light.

Apart from the video, several photos of them have also gone viral. The hospital administration, meanwhile, taking cognizzance of the incident said that the department does not support 'these types of actions' at the office. Civil Surgeon Ramnarayan Chaudhary, when asked for an explanation over the matter, said action will be taken against both the accused.

The Civil Surgeon has also sought an explanation from PHC in charge as well as the female Community Health Officer in the video within three days in this regard. "Since both of them hold responsible posts in the department, these types of activities harm their dignity as well as that of the department."

"Several objectionable photos of them have also come to light. With both being married, these photos and videos are bound to bring embarrassment to their families as well as the health department. Our department has become a laughing stock because of these two. An action must be taken against them," he said, further reassuring that the department is looking to take appropriate action as soon as they get hold of the absconding Dr. Krishna Kumar.