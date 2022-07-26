Patna: Patna has reported its first suspected case of monkeypox in the Gurhatta area of city and the patient's sample has been sent to Patna Medical College for examination. Patna Civil Surgeon informed that the suspect patient is a female and her sample has been collected.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey has said that the Bihar government is fully prepared and in this regard, necessary guidelines as per the central government and the World Health Organisation (WHO), have been shared with all the senior officials. "Today we had a high-level meeting regarding monkeypox where we discussed its symptoms, testing, and all other details related to it. We need to be on alert mode and follow the guidelines issued by the government," said Mangal Pandey

Also read: Monkeypox: Centre holds high-level meeting as India's tally climbs

With many countries reporting monkeypox cases, the Union Health Ministry advised all states to direct hospitals to watch out for symptomatic patients, who have traveled to the monkeypox-affected countries recently, and isolate them at designated healthcare facilities. The World Health Organisation had on July 23 declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. More than 16,000 cases of the disease have been reported from 75 countries till July 24 and there have been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak.