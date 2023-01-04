Police lathi-charged students demanding cancelation of BSSC CGL 3 examination after alleged paper leak

Patna: Bihar Police lathi-charged students who were protesting on the streets of Patna on Wednesday, against the state government over an alleged paper leak of Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC’s CGL III paper.

Students were holding a march from Patna College Gate to the BSSC office via Malahi Pakri and Bhikhna Pahari when police lathi charged them at Dak Bungalow Crossing accusing them of resorting to violence and vandalism.

Visuals of the Bihar Police being deployed on the streets and staging lathi charges are doing the round on Twitter. The aspirants are also demanding that all the three shift of the examination be cancelled and be held afresh in a fair manner.

BSSC’s CGL 3 paper was allegedly leaked just before the examination which was scheduled on December 23 and 24, 2022 at 528 centres in all 38 districts of the state. The images of the paper leak went viral on social media and many asked the commission to cancel the BSSC examination because of the risk to the student’s future.

During the lathi charge many of the students got allegedly injured while some were also got detained by the police. Earlier, the question paper of the preliminary examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission got leaked after which the examination was cancelled.