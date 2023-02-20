Patna: A woman injured in the violence over a parking issue in Patna's Jethuli village succumbed to her injuries on Monday, a day after the incident. The deceased, identified as Monarika Rai, dies while receiving treatment at the Patna Medical College Patna (PMCH) here.

During the incident on Sunday, On Sunday, two people were killed and three were injured after a group of miscreants opened fire in a village in Patna. Two de eased were identified as Gautam Kumar and Roshan Kumar. The group fired 50 rounds after a violent clash broke out between two groups over a parking dispute.

Following the incident, some locals pelted stones and set the accused's property on fire. As a security measure, a large number of police forces have been deployed in the area since Sunday. Despite this, the crowd once again became uncontrollable this morning. Meanwhile, locals set the accused house and marriage hall on fire. The enraged locals have demanded the accused be arrested. An ASI was also injured in the incident, the police said.

ADG GS Gangwar said, "The incident occurred due to a minor dispute. Police are camping in the entire area. The situation is under control. The investigation is underway and seven people have been detained in the case. An FIR has been registered. The licensed weapon will be confiscated soon."

The victim's family alleged that they were leaving for Patna and were taking out the car from their private parking, where a dispute occurred with some locals. Enraged by this, the accused with their henchmen fired 50 rounds. The injured were shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital. The police on Sunday itself arrested the main accused and registered a case.