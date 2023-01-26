Purnea (Bihar): As the country celebrated the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, a Pakistani flag was found hoisted in a house in Bihar's Purnea district. The incident was reported at Sipahi Tola village under the Madhubani police station limits of the district. The house where the flag was hoisted belongs to one Mohammad Mubarukuddin. As the district administration came to know about the incident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and removed the flag from the rooftop of the house.

"We immediately removed the flag and seized it. The investigation is underway. SDO has been informed about the incident and on his directive, further action will be taken", said SHO Pawan Kumar Chaudhary, Madhubani Police Station. However, the SHO kept refraining from admitting it as a 'Pakistani flag' and said "we will investigate it". No arrests have been made in this regard as of now."

While interacting with the media, Rehana Parveen, a family member, said, "She is not aware that it's a Pakistani flag, we assumed it's a religious flag. A relative of mine named Mubarukdin, who runs a private school in the Madhopada area of the city has put up the flag during the afternoon. I have also not seen the flag." A similar incident has been reported in Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh as well. Earlier also such incidents have been reported on days of national relevance. The anti-social elements keep attempting such things to disrupt the social harmony of the nation.