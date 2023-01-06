Patna: Having grabbed headlines recently, the future of 'My Second Wife', a restaurant near Patna, Bihar seems have landed in troubled waters after the body of restaurant operator Ranjit Kumar was recovered from a room in his residence on Friday morning. Kumar's room remained locked longer than usual, said police.

The food joint made rounds on the internet by the virtue of its catchy label, which Kumar at the time of inauguration back in October, 2022, said was due to the amount of time he had spent at the establishment. According to reports, shortly after the opening, disagreements ensued between Kumar and his wife Sushma Kumari over the name, which the latter opposed. Kumar's wife had left to stay at her maternal residence following quarrel between the duo, locals claimed. The former had used all accumulated capital to open the restaurant, which was the main reason for the disputes, they also said.

Police personnel from the Barh Police Station broke the door and entered Kumar's room on Friday, and discovered him hanging. No suicide note containing any clear motive has been recovered from the spot, informed officials, although indicating it can be due to financial constraints which arose after opening the restaurant. "Ranjit Kumar died by suicide after being fed up with the financial crisis. The body has been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. Police is investigating other factors as well," Barh Police Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said.