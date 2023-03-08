Siwan/Chhapra (Bihar): One person was allegedly lynched in the Rasulpur area of Chhapra district in Bihar on Tuesday on the suspicion of carrying banned meat. Police sources said that the deceased has been identified as Naseeb Qureshi, a resident of MH Nagar under the Hasanpura police station area of Siwan district.

They further revealed that the three persons has been taken into custody for interrogation adding that no further information can be divulged due to the sensitive nature of the case.

The family members of the deceased said that on Tuesday Nasseb was going going to the Jogia village with his nephew Firoz Ahmed Qureshi. They also said that when the two reached the Jogia Masjid they were suddenly surrounded by a mob.

Alleging that three persons namely Sushil Singh, Rajan Shah and Abhishek Sharma gathered near the mosque with some anti-social elements and they brutally thrashed NAsseb with sticks and sharp weapons on the spot with his nephew.

Also Read: Advocate Umesh Pal murder case: Shooter surrenders in Bihar's Sasaram

They severely thrashed Naseeb and then left him at the spot half dead. He succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to Patna for treatment. He was thrashed for the suspicion of carrying banned meat," said family members of the deceased. Firoz said that he was able to escape from the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Pankaj Thakur, the station head of the Hasanpura police station said that the body has been handed over to the family members of the deceased after post-mortem.

However, RC Tiwari, the station head of Rasulpur police station said that " four to five people Naseeb Qureshi following which he reached the police station in an injured condition to file a complaint of assault. I don't know what happened after that but he died. Only senior officers can speak on what happened after that as it is a sensitive case."