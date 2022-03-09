Gopalganj (Bihar): At least one person was killed while many others were injured in a bomb blast in Bihar's Gopalgunj on Wednesday. The incident took place in Bathua Bazar of Phulwaria police station area.

The deceased has been identified as fifty-year-old Aleem Mian. According to the information, the incident took place in Mian's house and the impact of the blast was such that the residence completely got razed.

Police reached the spot and the remains of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. While another person, Akhtam Alam who was severely injured in the blast has been admitted to Gorakhpur hospital.

Forensic and ATS teams were deployed and police have sealed the entire area for further investigation.