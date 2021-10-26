New Delhi: Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha on Tuesday said that the alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress has broken in Bihar and there will be no re-alignment.

He made the statement after a meeting with Congress National President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi today. The leader further said Bihar Congress will move ahead without an alliance with the RJD.

Jha said, "Congress is the oldest party in the country. In Bihar, without RJD, our party will stand firmly in every district. We will make Congress the number one party in Bihar. RJD and Congress will never be together in future. RJD supremo Lalu Yadav used abusive words against Bihar Congress in-charge that disappointed us. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress will fight alone in Bihar and will nominate its candidates in all 40 seats."

By-elections on Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur seat in Bihar is scheduled to be held on 30 October. It is said that Kusheshwarsthan has been a traditional seat of the Congress, but the RJD did not give seats to the Congress following which the alliance between the party snapped.

Earlier Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das had alleged that the RJD and BJP have allied behind the scene that's why the RJD has broken its years-old alliance with Congress. Together they might form government in the state, Charan Das added.

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav had retaliated against Charan Das and termed him "Bhaktachondhar Das". Lalu said, "they do not know about Bihar. Would we have given the seat to the Congress to lose?"

He said, "Congress can be the alternative to BJP in the country, but in Bihar, RJD has a good hold."

