Patna: Bihar government will conduct its own caste-based census in the state, said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today soon after holding an all-party meet at Samvad in Patna. Nitish had called an all-party meeting to seek the opinion and suggestions of all nine political parties in the state. The caste-based census was the most contentious issue in Bihar on which JDU and RJD were on the same page while BJP had a different opinion on it. However, cutting across the party lines, the state government has finally decided to go for a caste-based census.

“It is a unanimous decision of all nine political parties that caste-based census is conducted in Bihar. Decision has been made now. A census of all the castes among all religions will take place in Bihar. After this meeting, we will also bring caste based census to the cabinet soon. We will complete the said census in the stipulated time frame,” Nitish said.

Nitish was accompanied by the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad along with BJP state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal. Former CM and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present apart from leaders of CPI and CPIML. Congress legislature party leader Ajit Sharma was also present along with AIMIM MLAs. Tejashwi had earlier slammed the BJP-led NDA government at both the Cente and state for allegedly taking a U-turn on the issue.

A few months ago, while replying to a question, the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had declared that no caste census other than SC, or ST will take place. Rai had stated that as a matter of policy, the Government of India has decided not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census.

Of late, both JDU and BJP were found locking horns over the issue which the Centre had categorically thumbed down. Even chief minister Nitish Kumar had urged the Centre to reconsider its decision and also reminded the BJP-led NDA government that the Bihar assembly had passed a proposal in 2019 and 2020 in this regard. However, nothing has happened for a long time.

Even Nitish had questioned the intention of BJP some time back and had asked BJP why the saffron party supported caste census earlier. Later, Tejashwi suggested Nitish to form a delegation and meet the PM over the issue. The delegation had met Narendra Modi but nothing concrete came about. Finally, the state government has decided to conduct a caste-based census from their own resources. It was Tejashwi who urged Nitish to enumerate caste on the lines of Karnataka.

Karnataka was the first state in India which took the initiative to conduct a social and educational survey popularly known as caste census. The caste census was conducted by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in 2015. It was conducted by the Kanthraj Commission.

Asked about the time frame in which caste-based census would be completed, Nitish said, “Soon the decision would be taken in the cabinet as well. The state government will also provide funds for the same. Each and every detail would be in the public domain and everything would be published in the newspaper with regard to conducting census in the state. All the parameters would be covered,”

He also ensured that the census would be completed in a very short period. “We have an agenda to provide benefits to all sections of people from the caste-based census. We will come to know who is poor and who is rich. We want to bring the neglected people to mainstream society,” Nitish stressed.

Commenting on the development, Patna-based political expert Dr. Sanjay Kumar opined that Nitish was left with no other option except to go for the caste-based census. "An atmosphere was created by the opposition leader Tejashwi which forced Nitish Kumar to take this step. As a seasoned and matured politician, Nitish too understood the importance of the census and knows very well that it will give him a great political mileage.

Now, the name of Nitish would remain in the history of being the first CM to conduct a caste-based census in Bihar. It would be interesting to see what kind of political benefit Nitish will get in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly election in the state."

He further said that Nitish had done this to ensure social balance so that he could get the benefit of polarisation in days to come. "More than providing benefits for the social welfare scheme to the downtrodden, Nitish is more interested in utilizing the data to remain in power for a long time. He will use the data to polarise the vote in his favor," Sanjay asserted.

