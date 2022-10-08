Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made a scintillating revelation on poll strategist Prashant Kishor that he had once suggested a merger of JDU with the Congress party.

When asked about the charge of PK, who claimed that Nitish has offered him the top post, the Bihar CM sharply reacted to it and alleged that he is working at the behest of the BJP.

“He keeps on saying anything. I did not make any offer to him. Let him speak, I care a damn. I have nothing to do with him. I have already talked about him in Delhi and Patna as well. Do I need to talk about him on daily basis? He used to stay with me, he used to stay in my house. What should I say about him? He had once suggested to me that I should merge my party with Congress. I asked him why should I merge my party with Congress. He had told me this around 4 to five years ago,” Nitish said in Patna today.

Nitish further said, “These people don't have permanent addresses and now he has gone to BJP, and accordingly he is doing their work now. I never called him for the meeting. In fact, he himself had come to meet me. I don't want to speak about him anymore. Let him say anything. He has nothing to do with politics.”

“He is getting help from the BJP and working on their behalf with a motive to get something from the Centre,” Nitish said.

Kishor is currently undertaking his 3500km ‘padayatra’ as part of his Jan Suraaj movement that will cover the entire state of Bihar in a span of about one and a half years. He commenced the ‘padayatra’ from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa, West Champaran on Gandhi Jayanti.

As part of the Jan Suraaj movement, Kishor will connect with like-minded people whose collective efforts will bring positive change. Kishor is doing a foot march to identify the right people at the grassroots level with the help of society and bring them on one democratic platform.