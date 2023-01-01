Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 75.53 lakh, a marginal rise of around Rs. 18,000 from a year ago, according to his latest disclosure of assets. According to details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on December 31, Kumar has Rs 28,135 in cash and nearly Rs 51,856 deposited in different banks.

The Bihar chief minister and his cabinet colleagues on Saturday declared their personal assets and liabilities. The Nitish Kumar government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year. As per the disclosures, several ministers are richer than the CM. According to the disclosures made by the CM on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Kumar has total movable properties worth around Rs 16.68 lakh, while he has immovable assets worth Rs 58.85 lakh.

The CM has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi. Apart from Nitish Kumar, all other ministers including RJD chief Lalu Prasad's two sons Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Environment minister Tej Pratap also furnished details of their movable and immovable assets.

According to disclosures made by both the brothers, Tejashwi has Rs 75,000 in cash (till March 31, 2022), whereas his wife Rajshree has Rs 1.25 lakh in cash. Tej Pratap has Rs 1.7 lakh in cash. Tej Pratap also owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.2 crore. Besides, other ministers, who have declared their assets, include Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Finance), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Energy), Alok Kumar Mehta (Revenue & Land Reforms), Shrawan Kumar (Rural development), Ashok Chaudhary (Building construction), Surendra Prasad Yadav (Mines and Geology), Sanjay Kumar Jha (Information and Public Relations), Sheela Kumar (Transport). (PTI)