Gopalganj (Bihar) : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday made laughed at BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi for claiming that the newly formed "Mahagathbandhan" government will collapse early and stated that the latter may try to topple the state government so that he could get a respectable position either in his party or in the Union government.

"Tell Sushil Modi to do it (topple state govt) so that he could get a respectable position either in his party or in the Union government," Kumar told media while laughing at Sushil Modi's remark that the grand alliance government in Bihar will collapse early.

Terming Sushil Modi a "bechara", Kumar referred to the situation in 2020 when Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi were made deputy chief ministers and Modi was not included in the cabinet. Nitish further said he must speak against the state government daily so that he gets a place at the Centre.

"Now that he is saying something (against me) every day, the people in Centre will be happy with him. If the people at the Centre become happy with him, it will be a matter of happiness for me. So he should speak daily against the state government," Kumar added.

Earlier, Modi lashed out at Nitish Kumar's decision to break the JD(U)-BJP alliance and said that he would ditch RJD as well and the grand alliance government would collapse early.

The Chief Minister, in his address in the Assembly ahead of the trust vote of the new Mahagathbandhan government in the state, alleged that the BJP "creates trouble" in society and the Opposition will visit every nook and corner of the country and make people and society aware of the wrong policies implemented by the government including the discrimination on the basis of religion.

"We (RJD and JDU) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections. Is there any work being done by Delhi (Centre)? Only advertisement is being done," Kumar said.Questioning the BJP's role in the freedom struggle of the country, the Bihar CM alleged that they will "finish even Bapu" (Mahatma Gandhi).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government has won the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly. The political scenario in the state has changed since Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month.

Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10. The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support to Nitish Kumar. (ANI)