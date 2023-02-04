Motihari: The NIA on Saturday detained three suspected associates of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar's Motihari, officials said. As per the officials, a team of NIA raided Kuawan village of Chakia police station area of the district in Motihari early Saturday morning. During the raids, the NIA team took three residents into their custody, said an official.

The identity of the detained persons was not immediately known. SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that the team of Patna and Ranchi units of the NIA raided Kuawan village of Chakia with the help of district police. The NIA is interrogating three people taken into custody, he said. Asked over the details of the case in which the trio was detained, the SP said, “It is difficult now to tell the reason."

However, ADG, Police Headquarters, Bihar, Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the trio was detained on suspicion of being linked to the PFI. "NIA with active help of Motihari Police has picked up 3 PFI suspects from Chakia sub-division area this morning. All have been detained for joint interrogation by Bihar Police and Central agencies.

Further details will be given soon", Gangwar said. The trio might have been detained in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case of Patna, sources said. Significantly, Riyaz, who is absconding and has been named in the alleged Phulwari Sharif terror case also hails from Kuawan village where the two suspects have been detained today. The NIA had raided Riyaz's house and searched it earlier as well. Many alleged suspicious documents were confiscated from his house during the raid.