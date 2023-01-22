Gaya (Bihar): During his 'Samadhan Yatra' in Gaya, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the ongoing neera stalls will not be closed and that all steps will be taken to enhance the income of the neera producers. He has also clarified that necessary instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to make sure there is no disruption in the activities of these shops.

CM Nitish visited Elora village in Baodh Gaya block of Gaya district as part of the Samadhan Yatra on Saturday. Accompanied by people's representatives and officials, he inspected the stalls at the neera exhibition camp one by one. He also interacted with the people involved in preparing the neera. Meanwhile, the women who made a variety of sweets from neera spoke to the CM about the local issues.

The women were all praise for the Chief Minister for taking steps to increase the neera production by stopping sale of alcohol. The elated women also sang a song to welcome the Chief Minister. At the end of the song, Nitish Kumar himself got up and cheered the women by clapping his hands. He assured the women that all support would be extended to them.

Speaking to the media later, the Chief Minister expressed his happiness regarding the neera production was started in the year 2018 and it was continued in 2019. Later due to Corona and lockdown, there were some obstacles in it. The CM said that the neera producers will be given an assistance up to Rs 1 lakh. Gaya and Nalanda have done good work in this category, if this work is adopted everywhere, people's income will increase, he added.

When asked how the neera production could be increased when stalls are being closed in a few days, CM Nitish Kumar asserted that there would be no question of shutting down the stalls. He reiterated that they will extend necessary support to the neera producers in the State. The CM also said that the officials have been directed to review the matter and do the needful.