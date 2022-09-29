New Delhi : NCW has taken cognizance of the remarks of the IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra and MD of WCDC Bihar publicly mocking a schoolgirl who requested sanitary napkins at an event.

The National Commission for Women has come across multiple media posts wherein it is allegedly reported that in an embarrassing incident in Patna, the Managing Director of the Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation asked a schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too” when the student asked for affordable sanitary napkins.

The Commission has observed that such insensitive attitude from a person at a responsible position is condemnable and extremely shameful. NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Ms Harjot Kaur Bhamra, IAS seeking explanation over her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks. The Commission has sought a written explanation for the remarks given by her to the students. The reply must be communicated within seven days.