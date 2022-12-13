Patna (Bihar): Natal teeth are teeth a baby is born with. It is a harmless yet rare condition. In conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr. Suman Kumar, Professor of the Paediatrics Department of Patna PMCH and eminent paediatrician, said that he has seen many cases in which children are born with teeth.

A baby girl was born with two teeth in Jamui Sadar Hospital of Bihar after which there were a lot of apprehensions arose among parents about natal teeth. Dr. Kumar said, "According to medical science, the presence of teeth in the mouth of a child at birth is normal, but not common. There is one case in 2,000 cases when a child is born with natal teeth. Natal teeth emerge from the gingiva and most often develop on the lower gum. The bone of the teeth does not go down to the gums, thus, these teeth are very weak and often fall off in a month or two."

Natal Teeth: Causes and Complications

Dr. Kumar further said, "the natal tooth shall be removed as soon as it starts to move as it might get stuck in the windpipe of the child giving rise to several issues. It is believed that natal teeth in children are linked to health issues that might affect their growth. The health issues include Pierre Robin syndrome, in which the lower jaw of the children is slightly smaller, or Sotos syndrome, in which the child becomes excessively obese and his speaking habits or motor skills can also be affected."

"Natal teeth can also occur when children suffer from a syndrome affecting the bones. In some cases, if parents have had this problem, then there is a possibility that the child may also have a problem with teething from birth. Natal teeth are not a medical emergency but they may cause some complications as the baby grows. These complications may also affect the mother along with the baby."