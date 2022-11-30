Arwal (Bihar) : A woman named Suman Devi died while her daughter and sister-in-law Aarti Devi are under treatment as they sustained burn injuries after their hut was set on fire at night in Chakiya village in Arwal district on November 29.

Arwal SP Himanshu Kumar Dwivedi, said “Incident happened after accused Nand Kumar Mahto molested Aarti Devi due to which there was a fight between victims and accused's family. Main accused Nand Kumar Mahto has been arrested.”