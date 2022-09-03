Nawada: A mosque in Bihar's Chiraila village, which was submerged in water for many years, has now become completely visible. This news spread in the entire area on Friday and has become a matter of curiosity for the people.

The 120-year-old mosque is located at the southern end of Phulwaria Dam of Rajauli block in Bihar's Nawada district. For three decades, it was completely submerged in water, and even after that, it has not made the slightest damage. Many Muslim youths entered the mud with slippers in their hands and reached near the mosque. Even women from many Muslim families came to see the mosque. They also tried to get nearer it but could not reach the spot due to mud and water.

Also read: Construction of SC-mandated mosque in Ayodhya yet to begin in absence of no objection certificates

Phulwaria Dam was constructed in the year 1984. Before that, this place used to have a large population. The area was acquired for the construction of a dam. Then the people living in these places were displaced and settled in Hardiya. After the dam was built, the mosque was left as it is. Earlier, when the water level used to decrease, only a part of the dome above the mosque was visible. But this time, the whole mosque is visible.