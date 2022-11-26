Patna: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is undertaking a four-day tour of Bihar. The organisation's 'sarsanghchalak' arrived in Patna on Friday evening. He was scheduled to spend the night at the RSS office in Rajendra Nagar locality of the city and leave for Buxar on Saturday morning. Bhagwat had last visited Buxar a fortnight ago to attend the inauguration of a nine-day-long religious conclave.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend a function held in the memory of 'Mama ji Maharaj', a religious leader. The RSS chief will return to Patna in the evening and will leave for Chhapra on Sunday to take part in a programme held in honour of freedom fighters. He will conclude his tour of Bihar on Monday when he will be in Darbhanga to interact with RSS functionaries. (PTI)