Gaya(Bihar): A youth was killed and the other two were injured after a mob beat the youths in Bihar's Gaya district for allegedly attempting theft on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place in Diha village under the Belaganj police station area. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Babar while Mohammad Rukbuddin and Mohammad Sajid are seriously injured, they said.

According to official sources, three youths from Scorpio had reached the village. Suspecting their unusual activities the villagers surrounded the three youths and then beat them with sticks and rods. Following this, one died on the spot while the other two were admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital.

On being informed the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. "A man died after being beaten up by a mob of villagers in the Belaganj police station area. Two were injured in the incident. We are taking action on the matter. Bombs, cartridges etc. have been found in the vehicle which the three youths used," Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said.

Currently, further action is being taken on the basis of the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased. The criminal background of the two injured was found by the police. Earlier a man was beaten to death by a mob in the Taljhari police station area of Dumka in Jharkhand for allegedly attempting theft in a house.